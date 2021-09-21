CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Matt Ryan says Falcons can stay in the playoff mix 'in December and January' despite 0-2 start

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons are 0-2 to start the 2021 season, but they showed fight on Sunday in a matchup with the reigning champion Buccaneers, as quarterback Matt Ryan had Atlanta within three points of Tom Brady and Co. in the fourth quarter. Fresh off the performance, the 36-year-old Ryan is confident his team can remain in the playoff mix "late into the season, in December and January," despite the two straight losses to open the year.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

LISTEN: Are 0-2 Falcons Trending Up?

Even though the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, the team showed signs of improvement from their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The offense showed signs of clicking, putting up 25 points compared to only six in Week 1. Players like running back Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts made some plays to generate offense and inject some life into the team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Matt Ryan And Falcons Could Be A Bottom-Feeder This Season

The Atlanta Falcons cleaned house in many key areas of their football operation heading into this season. They hired a new head coach in Arthur Smith to give their offense some creativity and new life. They brought in running back Mike Davis from the division rival Carolina Panthers in order...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Should the Falcons have moved on from Matt Ryan?

The Atlanta Falcons were 18 minutes away from winning the Super Bowl, boasting a 25-point lead over the New England Patriots in the 2016 season. However, their infamous collapse in Super Bowl LI has haunted the franchise ever since, defining the eras of former head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Matt Ryan.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Julio Jones
Yardbarker

Matt Ryan Must Be Falcons' Best Player to Beat Buccaneers

In the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Atlanta Falcons offense had 19 runs versus 17 dropbacks for passes. Running that much is unusual in the modern NFL, but it worked for the Falcons from a yardage standpoint. They racked up more than 100 rushing yards in the first two quarters.
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons need Mike Davis to help protect Matt Ryan

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Mike Davis #28 of the Atlanta Falcons is tackled by Shaun Bradley #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Mike Davis is coming off of what was an...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Hits 300 yard-mark in loss

Ryan completed 35 of 46 passes for 300 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Falcons' 48-25 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also gained three yards on two rushes and recorded a two-point conversion run. In a game script that's likely to replicate itself often for...
NFL
thedallasnews.net

Falcons staring at 0-2 start with trip to Tampa

If there were any questions about how low outside expectations of the Atlanta Falcons are ahead of Sunday's game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, here's a headline from one website: "Can Atlanta Even Force a Punt?" It seems like a dumb question, but given that the Falcons hacked up 434...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cbs Sports#Travismathew#Giants
Yardbarker

LISTEN: Is This Matt Ryan's Final Season With Falcons?

When Matt Ryan became the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, George W. Bush was still President of the United States. Now, three presidents later, Ryan is still the quarterback for the Falcons. But could this year be his last?. At age 36, Ryan is in the twilight of his...
NFL
USA Today

Watch: Falcons QB Matt Ryan mic’d up in Week 1

When it comes to being a football fan, nothing is worse than waiting all offseason for a fresh start and then getting blown out in Week 1. On Sunday, Falcons fans had to suffer through another deflating loss on opening day in which the team showed very little promise to kick off the Arthur Smith era.
NFL
bloggingdirty.com

Despite an imperfect performance, Matt Ryan was absolutely spectacular

You can say anything you want about the Atlanta Falcons – they are disorganized, they lack talent, or they simply are a bad team – but one thing you cannot say is that their quarterback did not want to win in the worst way on Sunday. Let’s be honest, no...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Is it time to panic after Falcons 0-2 start?

The excitement generated this offseason about a potential Arthur Smith offense more than likely set expectations too high. Still, after getting the doors blown off them in the season opener, Falcons fans are generally disinterested in the team at this point. Last week, Atlanta traveled down to Raymond James Field in a divisional matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. Even though the box score read 48-25, the game was close at one point.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Matt Ryan is not free of blame in loss to Eagles

There were notable offensive line struggles in the Falcons’ home-opening loss to the Eagles. The Philadelphia defensive line bullied Matt Hennessy, Kaleb McGary, and most embarrassingly, Jalen Mayfield. The first two drives were impressive and showed glimpses of what Arthur Smith’s innovative offense could look like in Atlanta, but both of those drives stalled in the red zone. Then, Atlanta had little to no success when they had the ball.
NFL
The Spun

Matt Ryan Has Bold Comment About Falcons’ Playoff Chances

When an NFL team starts the season 0-2 it generally means they’re not a playoff-caliber team, barring a miracle. Matt Ryan is banking on that miracle. The Atlanta Falcons fell to 0-2 in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Ryan led an impressive second-half comeback before Tom Brady and the Bucs pulled away in a 48-25 final score.
NFL
KESQ

After 0-2 starts, Giants and Falcons looking for 1st win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants will each be looking for their first win of the season when they play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Falcons have the NFL’s worst scoring defense after giving up an average of 40 points in the losses to Philadelphia and Tampa Bay. New coach Arthur Smith is looking for his first win as an NFL coach. The Giants were soundly beaten by Denver in their opener and then gave away a game to Washington after an offside penalty wiped out a missed field goal in a 30-29 loss.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Throws 5 TDs as Buccaneers Pull Away from Matt Ryan, Falcons in Week 2

The reigning Super Bowl champions earned their second straight win to open 2021 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons 48-25 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Dating back to last year, Tampa Bay extended its winning streak to 10 games. The Bucs don't appear to be experiencing any championship hangover.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Even in a loss, Matt Ryan passes Drew Brees for another NFL Record

While the scoreboard won’t show it, yesterday’s contest between the Bucs and Falcons was a lot closer than the final score would indicate. While winning is the most important thing, Matt Ryan continued to build his case for the Hall of Fame. https://twitter.com/ProFootballHOF/status/1439665597600649218?s=20. Ryan finished with 300 yards on the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy