Know Your Opponent | New England Revolution
Orlando City (10-7-8, 38 pts) ships up to Boston this Saturday night for a marquee match against the current Supporters’ Shield leaders, New England Revolution (17-4-5, 56 pts). The game, presented by Exploria Resorts, is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be televised locally at 6:30 p.m. on FOX35 PLUS, with live streaming available on LionNation TV. Radio coverage will be available from 6:30 p.m. ET on FM 96.9 the Game in English and Acción 97.9 FM and 810 AM in Spanish.www.orlandocitysc.com
