A collective of women who take no bull…just your order. Have you ever given any thought what is your go-to comfort meal? After a long or trying day, what is that dish that just feels like a hug or an embrace? For some, it’s a warm bowl of pasta; for others, it’s a hot bowl of soup. For me, it’s my dad’s pollo guisado or chicken stew over pillowy yellow rice. There is no right or wrong answer to this. Instead, it is a delicacy which is not only a party for your senses, but usually just the aroma of a particular dish will transport you back to its first discovery. A non-complicated love story where the dish and you are the protagonists.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO