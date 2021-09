CLEVELAND -- As Tyrod Taylor sat in the visitors locker room at halftime of the Houston Texans’ 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he insisted he was OK. During the second quarter, Taylor injured his left hamstring, tweaking it while running in for a 15-yard touchdown. But when Texans coach David Culley went to see how his quarterback was doing, Taylor told him he wanted to play the second half.

