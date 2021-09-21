CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermes UK opts for Mercedes electric vans

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParcel collection and delivery specialist Hermes has placed a landmark order for 168 fully electric Mercedes-Benz eSprinters. The zero-emission vans should all be on the road before the end of the year. They will be assigned to the popular ParcelShops service which operates from more than 5,000 convenience stores and other locations nationwide.

Lexus and RCA to explore future of luxury mobility

Lexus has launched a new design project to explore how luxury transport might evolve towards the middle of the 21st century. It is partnering with the Royal College of Art (RCA) in London for Lexus 2040: The Soul of Future Premium, a programme for postgraduate students at the college’s Intelligent Mobility Design Centre.
GM BrightDrop marks production with a smaller electric van and Verizon deal

BrightDrop, GM’s all-electric delivery vehicle division, is putting its EV vans into production, and it’s marking the occasion with a new model and a new customer. Announced back in January with the EV600 electric van and FedEx as the first fleet buyer, BrightDrop aims to give the Ultium platform a commercial outlet for zero-emissions last mile deliveries.
GM Doubles Down on Electric Vans, With Verizon As Its First Customer

Brightdrop, set up by General Motors to make electric delivery and maintenance vehicles, said on September 28 that it is expanding its fleet to include a smaller van that can fit into a normal parking space—and that Verizon is its first customer. The first Brightdrop van, the light commercial EV600,...
INEOS outlines launch and retail plan

INEOS Automotive says it is striking agreements with retail and aftersales partners around the world to establish up to 200 sales and service points for the July 2022 launch of the Grenadier 4X4. These partners will implement a global aftersales blueprint developed by INEOS together with Robert Bosch GmbH over...
New British designed electric truck unveiled

An electric truck pioneer has unveiled its new Tevva Truck – the first British designed 7.5-tonne electric truck intended for mass production. “The Tevva Truck will address the immediate industry need to electrify, with the EU committed to net zero emissions by 2050 alongside a proposed ban on the sale of all polluting vehicles by 2035,” its maker said.
Citroen Ami Electric Quadricycle Open For Reservations In The UK

Due to popular demand, Citroën has allowed all UK customers to reserve their Ami, with the first deliveries scheduled for spring 2021. More than 13,000 people have registered their interest in the 2.41-meter (94.9-in) long quadricycle, which will hit UK shores in left-hand drive guise and – unlike in other European markets – it will require a full driver’s licence to be driven.
Bjørn Nyland Checks Out Mercedes-Benz eActros Electric Truck

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros is a heavy-duty distribution truck, which was unveiled in production version earlier this year. It is currently entering production at the Wörth plant in Germany. Recently, Bjørn Nyland had an opportunity to see the eActros at Daimler's facility in Germany and not only check it out,...
Nissan Townstar adds another new electric commercial van option

Another new electric van is entering the market, and it’s called the Nissan Townstar. “New” is a bit of a misnomer, though, as the EV is replacing Nissan’s old e-NV200 in the automaker’s European commercial vehicles lineup. We’re not sure if the new Townstar will ever make the trek to this side of the globe, but there were rumblings of the e-NV200 doing so previously.
EV charge infrastructure, Rivian starts output, GM Oculli buy eyed – the week

Will we have the necessary power generating infrastructure to underpin the big transition to EVs? Can power grids survive the transition to electric vehicles? The electrification of the automotive industry represents one of the most dramatic shifts in energy consumption behavior in human history. Over the next two decades, electrified powertrains will become the dominant choice for light vehicles. In 2016, 4.4% of all light vehicles manufactured worldwide used battery electric or hybrid powertrains – for 2021, this figure is expected to reach 21.4%. By 2036, however, battery electric and hybrid powertrains will power 71.1% of all light vehicles built. This will inevitably lead to a significant decline in the demand for fossil fuels with an associated increase in demand for electrical energy from power grids. A common criticism of plug-in electrified vehicles from some corners is that today’s power grids might be unable to cope with the increased usage they will bring, but is there any validity to that argument? We can begin to unpack these questions using research conducted on the US market by automotive YouTube channel Engineering Explained, along with power consumption figures provided by the US’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) and MPGe ratings provided by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Across the US, the average mileage covered by each driver is around 13,500 miles per year. With 231.6 million licensed drivers in the country, that equates to a total of 3.13 trillion miles covered in total by all drivers in the US. Using the EPA’s miles-per-gallon-equivalent (MPGe) figures, we can extrapolate how much electrical energy would be needed for those miles to be covered by electric vehicles. This figure serves as a means to compare the energy consumption of electrified vehicles with that of a gasoline-powered one. A central assumption to this figure is that each gallon of gasoline equates to 33.7kWh of energy. It is important to note that the MPGe figure assumes a perfect conversion of fuel into electricity at the power plant and does not take into account efficiency losses in this process. However, considering this briefing is focused on the impact EVs will have at the power-grid level, MPGe can provide a handy indicator of the increased load EVs may represent as they begin to make up a larger proportion of all vehicles on the road. Clearly, MPGe figures vary from vehicle to vehicle. For example, among the lowest EPA ratings sits the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which achieves an MPGe figure of 68 while, at the other end, are models such as the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus rated at 142 MPGe. With popular EVs including the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Kia Niro electric and the Nissan Leaf all returning more than 100 MPGe, we can use that figure as a safe average for all EVs. This is fairly conservative and, with new EV developments happening all the time, will inevitably improve in the future.
Mercedes-Benz partners with Stellantis to make battery cells for electric cars

Mercedes-Benz announced today that it will join Stellantis and Total Energies as equal partners in Automotive Cells Company (ACC) to make battery cells for electric cars. Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz announced plans to go all-electric by 2030. In order to achieve that, they are going to have to secure a...
Ford UK transmissions plant vying for e-drive investment – reports

Media reports in Britain say that Ford’s Halewood (northwest England) transmissions facility could attract new investment to make e-drive systems for electric vehicles. Ford is said to be weeks off a decision. Sky News reported that Ford had been in talks with the UK’s business department over the ‘eTrans’ investment, indicating that it is hoping for taxpayers’ support from the Treasury’s Automotive Transformation Fund.
Workhorse Slumps on Suspending Delivery of C-1000 Electric Van, Recall

Investing.com – Workhorse stock (NASDAQ:WKHS) plunged about 14% Wednesday to touch year’s low of $7.05 as the company suspended deliveries of its C-100 electric vans, citing the need for more tests and modifications to comply with regulatory standards. The company said it is also recalling the 41 units it had...
Mercedes-Benz and Audi target Tesla with aggressive pricing on new electric models

Audi and Mercedes-Benz each released prices for new electric models this week that put them in a strong position to compete with Tesla as they expand their battery-powered offerings. The all-wheel-drive Audi Q4 e-tron 40 compact SUV will have a starting price of $44,995, or $37,495 after deducting the federal...
Citroën’s electric Ami confirmed for UK sale

Citroën's tiny electric car, the Ami, WILL go on sale in the UK. The low-cost urban mobility pod – which you can pick-up for about €6 an hour on Parisienne streets, or buy outright for €6000 in France – can be reserved from Monday 27 September 2021 for a refundable £250.
Sendy Starts Delivering Products Using Electric Vans

Logistics firm Sendy, and electric vehicle dealer, and leaser META Electric have signed a partnership that will see them introduce electric vans to cut operation costs for small businesses while reducing carbon footprint at the same time. The development will see Sendy boost its inventory of four-wheel delivery vans available...
Mercedes-Benz prices its flagship EQS electric vehicle below the S Class

The EQS, which will arrive in U.S. dealerships in fall 2021, will start at $103,360, including the $1,050 destination charge. The federal tax credit will provide another $7,500 off of the sticker price. Mercedes-Benz will start with two models: the EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4MATIC, which has a...
New Mercedes-Benz EQS electric saloon costs just under £100,000

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric saloon car is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £100,000. The zero-emission luxury limousine is available with a 107.8 kWh battery pack that allows the car to travel up to 453 miles on a single charge. That’s part...
Revealed: The UK regions driving the electric vehicle boom

Ownership is up 142 per cent in the South West, 132 per cent in Yorkshire and the Humber and 128 per cent in the South East. However, the real boom has been in the North West, where electric car registrations have reached just shy of 22,000, up from 7,005 in 2020 – a 214 per cent increase.
