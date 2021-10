Liverpool star Sadio Mane has opened up on Islamic faith and the tragic death of his father. He has discussed the importance of his Muslim faith and the tragic loss of his father when he was just seven years old. In the new documentary which is made in Senegal, Mane has explained about his life and how Islamic faith is his ‘very being’ and revealed he tries to pray five times a day. He also recites Quran alongside his family each year in the memory of his father.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO