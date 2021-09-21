CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island doctor, patient reunite after heart attack during Ida flooding

By Michelle Ross
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Etzqe_0c3gS9fx00

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Trapped in flood waters during Ida, one Staten Island doctor was trying to get to a patient who was suffering a heart attack, but had to be rescued by another doctor.

On Tuesday, the doctor and patient reunited to talk about the challenging and life-threatening experience.

Angel Rosa, a 55-year-old retired NYPD sergeant, said he initially thought he was having a panic attack, like he has in the past, but something felt different.

“The next thing you know, I’m here [in the hospital] and the doctor’s stuck in a flood,” he said.

He’s able to chuckle about it now, but in the moment while suffering the heart attack, it was no laughing matter.

Watch: Water pours down stairs of NYC apartment

Dr. Frank Tamburrino, director of cardiac intervention at Staten Island University Hospital, said he never experienced a downpour like that.

“The nose of my car went under water and I hit the gas … and my car died,” Tamburrino said.

So his colleague, Dr. Wassim Hoyek, came to his rescue in a Range Rover. The two navigated the flooded streets of Staten Island while passing floating cars.

Meanwhile, Angel Rosa waited at the hospital.

“I’m laying on the bed there waiting for the doctor [and there were] two of the doctors standing there, a couple of nurses, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s get this show on the road.’” he said.

PHOTOS: Ida’s historic flooding in NY, NJ

His wife, Minerva Rosa, said it was the worst night of her life.

“When they told me the doctor wasn’t there yet, I kind of flipped,” she said. “I knew what was going on outside. He didn’t.”

Tamburrino said he remembers running into the building soaking wet.

“I was wet all the way up to my waist and as I came out of the elevator I saw your wife sitting there and the first thing she said to me — she goes, ‘Doctor, are you okay?’ I said I’m fine! I’m going to take care of your husband!’” Tamburrino laughed.

The doctor said it usually takes an hour for him to begin treatment for a heart attack, but on that night it took almost an hour and a half.

With a second chance at life, Angel Rosa is spending more time with family and cherishing every moment he gets with his 5-year-old granddaughter Yael.

“I feel great,” he said. “I’m grateful for life, grateful for my family, grateful for you, doc, and all the great doctors in this hospital.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Gabby Petito’s family thanks law enforcement, displays matching tattoos in first news conference

BOHEMIA, N.Y. — Gabby Petito’s family thanked law enforcement Tuesday during their first news conference, and displayed matching tattoos they got to honor the 22-year-old whose disappearance and death has captured attention nationwide. The Petito and Schmidt families, along with attorney Richard Stafford, spoke from Stafford’s law office in Bohemia on Long Island. James Schmidt […]
BOHEMIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Health
PIX11

Pregnant women who get COVID vaccine pass antibodies to unborn child: study

NEW YORK — Pregnant women who have gotten or are planning on getting the COVID-19 vaccine can protect their babies by passing on high levels of antibodies, according to new research from NYU Langone Health. The study, released last week, looked at 36 newborns whose mothers received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine during pregnancy. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Would-be burglar dies in NJ restaurant’s air vent: Police

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities say a man who apparently tried to break into a restaurant in a southern New Jersey strip mall died after he got trapped in an exhaust fan on the roof of the building. The man’s body was found shortly before 10 a.m. Monday at the restaurant in Galloway Township. It’s […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Doc#The Heart Attack
PIX11

Brooklyn mom who lost son in bus stop shooting writes children’s book on grief

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived every mother’s worst nightmare. Her only child was murdered during a shooting in Brooklyn nearly four years ago. Now, she has turned her pain into purpose within the pages of a new children’s book released this week.  Barnes-Anderson’s 27-year-old son, Melquian Anderson, was fatally shot while standing at […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

14-year-old shot in ankle on Bronx street, possibly by stray bullet: NYPD

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — The NYPD launched an investigation Monday afternoon in the Bronx after a 14-year-old was shot in the ankle while walking down the street, potentially by a stray bullet. Police said it happened around 2:50 p.m. near the corner of East 228th Street and White Plains Road, in the Wakefield section. The teen […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

1K+
Followers
359
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy