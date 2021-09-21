CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Morais dropped by sponsor over ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ drama: report

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not all roses after “Bachelor in Paradise.”. Reality TV star Brendan Morais has reportedly been dropped by his sponsors at NordicTrack due to his controversial appearance on ABC’s dating show. A source close to the fitness equipment company told The Sun on Monday that NordicTrack was “no longer doing...

