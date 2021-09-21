Despero: 6 Things To Know About The DC Villain Ahead Of The Flash Season 8's Crossover Event

Details are gradually beginning to come to light about DC's long-awaited The Flash movie, and every update has only intrigued and confused fans more. That was especially the case on Sunday, when the film's director, Andy Muschietti, took to social media to share the latest up-close look at one of the film's costumes. The costume in question appears to be the Batman suit worn by Michael Keaton — who has been confirmed to be reprising his role in the film — with a red and yellow Flash emblem painted on top of it. The suit and its purpose in the film have already courted a lot of speculation — including whether or not it could be a tease of Red Death.

