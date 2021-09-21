CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despero: 6 Things To Know About The DC Villain Ahead Of The Flash Season 8's Crossover Event

In case you needed another reason to mark your 2021 fall TV schedule to remind you about the premiere episode of The Flash Season 8, here is a detail that might excite you if you have not heard about it already. Scottish actor (and Marvel movies and TV shows veteran) Tony Curran is making his DC TV shows debut as a Silver Age supervillain known as Despero, who will have a pivotal role in The CW’s upcoming five-part Arrowverse crossover event called “Armageddon.” If you have never heard of this character and wonder just how “earth-shattering” he will prove to be, you might get a pretty good idea from taking a look at his history in DC Comics, starting at the very beginning.

