FBI Confirms Remains Found Sunday In Wyoming Camping Area Are That Of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Person Of Interest
BRIDGER-TETON NATIONAL FOREST, WYOMING - The FBI confirmed Tuesday afternoon the remains found Sunday at an undeveloped camping area in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest belonged to missing hiker Gabby Petito. Petito, 22, had been missing for nearly a month. Gabby's boyfriend - Brian Laundrie, - is now named a person of interest, and his whereabouts are also not known. Laundrie is also missing, but he was spotted alive about a week ago. Gabby's story has attracted national attention Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
