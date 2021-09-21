CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

FBI Confirms Remains Found Sunday In Wyoming Camping Area Are That Of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Person Of Interest

 7 days ago
BRIDGER-TETON NATIONAL FOREST, WYOMING - The FBI confirmed Tuesday afternoon the remains found Sunday at an undeveloped camping area in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest belonged to missing hiker Gabby Petito. Petito, 22, had been missing for nearly a month. Gabby's boyfriend - Brian Laundrie, - is now named a person of interest, and his whereabouts are also not known. Laundrie is also missing, but he was spotted alive about a week ago. Gabby's story has attracted national attention Continue Reading

