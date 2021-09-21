CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits in Week 3

By Kevin Hickey
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8INg_0c3gRPVJ00

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the winless teams in the NFL entering Week 3 and will be looking for their first victory of the season when they travel to Nissan Stadium for a divisional bout with the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts continue to drop in the power rankings and even though they almost pulled off an upset over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, it wasn’t enough to benefit their standing in the ranks on various sites.

Here’s a roundup of the power rankings for the Colts entering Week 3:

USA TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMDxH_0c3gRPVJ00
AP Photo/AJ Mast

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 26 (-1)

Author’s Take: “How about WR Zach Pascal taking advantage of T.Y. Hilton’s absence, snatching an AFC-leading three TD receptions among his nine catches.”

Touchdown Wire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04EY6s_0c3gRPVJ00
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Author: Nick Wojton

Rank: 22 (+0)

Author’s Take: “The Colts had a valiant effort against one of the NFL’s best teams but the Rams pulled off the late win in the end with a field goal. Carson Wentz staying healthy though, man.

Another Week 2 QB to go down that kept his team in there while he played was Wentz.”

Bleacher Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9J4o_0c3gRPVJ00
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 26 (-7)

Author’s Take: “The schedule-makers didn’t do the Indianapolis Colts any favors to open the season. The team’s first five games are brutal: vs. Seattle, vs. Los Angeles, at Tennessee, at Miami and at Baltimore.

Sunday’s three-point loss to the Rams drops the Colts to 0-2 and into a tie for last place with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South. As if that winless record and brutal schedule aren’t troubling enough, now the team could be without quarterback Carson Wentz against the Titans.

Wentz sprained both ankles against the Rams, and he told reporters there was just no way he could have re-entered the game.

“Felt it right away. Tried to tape it up and do everything I could to finish the game,” Wentz said. “… I’ve sprained my ankle probably 100 times since I was a kid. This one I just couldn’t play on it.”

If Wentz is out and Jacob Eason has to start against the Titans, Dolphins and/or Ravens, the Colts have little chance of winning.

And Indy’s playoff aspirations could be toast.”

ESPN Nation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EelZJ_0c3gRPVJ00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Mike Wells

Rank: 23 (-7)

Author’s Take: “Fantasy surprise: WR Zach Pascal

It’s very, very slim pickings when it comes to options for the Colts in this category. Every third reception by Pascal has been a touchdown for him through the first two weeks of the season. He is the only Colts player who has a touchdown reception, as he has three scores and nine receptions for 81 yards this season. Fantasy selections off the Colts could get even slimmer if starting quarterback Carson Wentz has to miss an extended period of time due to his ankle injury. — Mike Wells”

Sporting News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kW6z_0c3gRPVJ00
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 25 (-4)

Author’s Take: “The Colts don’t look very reliable offensively with Carson Wentz only flashing and the running game not being the same reliable substance yet. The defense has also looked bad against two of the better offenses, the Seahawks and Rams.”

List Wire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2bgo_0c3gRPVJ00
Jenna Watson/IndyStar

Author: Berry Werner

Rank: 20 (-4)

Author’s Take: “The Colts are in deep, heading toward enormous, trouble. They are winless and heading to an AFC clash with the Tennessee Titans. The odd thing is if Indy wins, both the Colts and Titans would be 1-2. That was not predicted. Next: at Tennessee Titans”

Pro Football Network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBpls_0c3gRPVJ00
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 27 (-6)

Author’s Take: “The Colts aren’t a terrible football team, but they do have a lot of issues. Their biggest to start the season has been their schedule. They’ve played two outstanding teams in the Seahawks and Rams. Their offensive line is struggling, but that’s not entirely their doing.

Carson Wentz keeps trying to make gravity-defying plays that his body can’t make. He actually injured himself releasing a pass as he was sacked late in the game. Jacob Eason took over for Wentz and immediately threw an interception to Jalen Ramsey.

The Colts’ coaching staff needs to have an intervention with Wentz. He has to start playing within himself for the first time in his career.

NFL.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEzLt_0c3gRPVJ00
Jenna Watson/IndyStar

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 23 (-2)

Author’s Take: “Carson Wentz sprained both ankles on one Aaron Donald takedown in Sunday’s loss to the Rams, and that feels like something that could only happen to Carson Wentz in 2021. As colleague Gregg Rosenthal noted on Sunday’s Around The NFL Podcast, the modern-day Wentz plays with a frantic energy that’s almost unnerving. It’s all stumbles and ducks and dives and flops and flips — it’s no surprise he struggles to stay healthy. If Wentz is unable to go in a pivotal Week 3 tilt against the Titans, the 0-2 Colts could be very much up against it with unproven Jacob Eason at QB. Eason failed to inspire in his limited work against Los Angeles.”

CBS Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MvkC_0c3gRPVJ00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 22 (-1)

Author’s Take: “At 0-2, with Carson Wentz banged up, they face a huge division game this week against the Titans on the road. They have to be better on defense as well.”

Colts: Frank Reich’s disaster gameplan doomed Indy in Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts have made a habit out of playing good enough to lose. You could argue that they should’ve won their last two games. In Week 2 against the Rams, the Colts’ inability to protect Carson Wentz proved to be their downfall in a gutting 27-24 loss. This past Sunday, Indy lost a huge divisional game vs Tennessee to fall to 0-3 on the year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts Decide To Place Marlon Mack On The Trade Block

He has been pushed out of the rotation and gets a shot at a fresh start away from the winless Colts. The Colts have not exactly been running the ball great through three games. Jonathan Taylor leads the way with 171 yards on 42 attempts. Nyheim Hines, who just signed...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Potential Trade Destinations for Marlon Mack

The Indianapolis Colts and running back Marlon Mack have mutually agreed to seek out a trade according to Tom Pelissero. Mack suffered a torn Achilles in 2020, and he returned to the team this year as the third-string back. He has played just 13 snaps in three games in 2021.
NFL
