Best Ryder Cup Merchandise 2022

Best Ryder Cup Merchandise

The Ryder Cup is arguably the biggest event in golf and as such there are lots of pieces of merchandise to get our hands on. For both Team USA and Team Europe, there are loads of accessories and pieces of apparel that help you show your support for your respective team. From shirts , to headcovers the Ryder Cup logo is on display on pretty much everything, or you can get limited edition gear specifically designed with Ryder Cup colors. Below we have taken a look at some of our favorite pieces.

Best Ryder Cup Merchandise

USA

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Tournament Polo – Red/Navy

We start with the shirt the United States will wear on Sunday, when they will be hoping to hoisting the Ryder Cup trophy. It is finished with classic US red, white and blue colors along with the USA Ryder Cup insignia. A sweater with an almost identical color-block pattern is also available for the players to wear.

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Tournament Polo – Navy/Camo

Another great polo we like from RLX is this camo design that will be worn on Saturday by the Americans.

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Golf Course Full-Zip Jacket

The polos above are simple and quiet to say the least but this jacket isn't with a golf-inspired camo print with white stars and red details.

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Full-Zip Vest – Navy

Chances are you will see several US players also wear this RLX vest as well. It features a soft shell front which combines well with the soft, technical terry fabric at the rear for a warm, lightweight & comfortable fit. The elasticated armholes are also very beneficial.

New Era Official 2020 Ryder Cup Hat

There is a good choice on Ryder Cup hats too, like this New Era Official model that comes in red, white, grey and blue, along with curved and flatbill designs.

2020 Ryder Cup Logo Headline Pullover Hoodie - Navy

Hoodies are becoming more and more common in golf so why not go for this Ryder Cup hoodie with the iconic logo and ' Whistling Straits ' printed on the front. Importantly not only will it look great on the course but also we are very confident it could become your new favorite hoodie at home as well.

2020 Ryder Cup Team USA Blade Putter Headcover

If you are in the market for a new putter headcover, and you want to show Team USA some love, then this model is a top choice. The blue camo finish looks excellent as does the stitching of the Ryder Cup and USA logos. Don't worry either because there is also a mallet version available.

2020 Ryder Cup Ultimate Microfiber Camo Towel

One of the coolest golf towels we have seen, this Whistling Straits model is available in blue and red. It measures 16'' x 32'' and has a bold geometric print that is sure to stand out on your bag.

Europe

2020 Ryder Cup New Era Team Europe Hat

Moving onto Europe we should admit the official Europe apparel is very hard to get hold because it is made by Loro Piana, a premium brand from Italy. However you can get a whole range of accessories signifying European support, such as this cap, which is available in blue, grey or white.

2020 Ryder Cup New Era Team Europe Knit Hat

Or as we approach the winter months in the northern hemisphere, then a bobble hat is a necessity. Once again manufactured by New Era, this European model has all the warmth and detailing you could want.

Titleist Ryder Cup Players 4 Plus Stand Bag

Alternatively Titleist has also introduced special edition Europe golf bags too, such as this Players 4 Plus model which made our guide on the best golf stand bags. A top performer, the blue, yellow and white finish, along with 'Europe' on the side, will show where your allegiances lie on the golf course.

Titleist Ryder Cup Premium Carry Bag

Or if you don't want a stand bag then Titleist also makes a premium carry bag with European insignia.

FootJoy has also joined the Ryder Cup party with these limited edition Flex shoes finished in the blue and yellow colors of the European team.

FAQ's

Where is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The 44th Ryder Cup Matches will be held in Italy at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome. The biennial event was originally scheduled from 30 September to 2 October 2022, before the 43rd matches at Whistling Straits were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.