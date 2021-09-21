Get a Glimpse of Rebecca Hall’s Directorial Debut in the First Passing Trailer
In 1929, Nella Larsen’s Passing—a novel about a Black woman in the Harlem Renaissance in the late 1920s who discovers that her estranged friend has been attempting to pass as white in order to be accepted by her husband—was released. A century later, it has maintained a position as a popular work in academic circles with regards to racial theory. And this year, it’s finally getting the cinematic treatment from Rebecca Hall in her directorial debut.www.pastemagazine.com
