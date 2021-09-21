Get a Glimpse of Rebecca Hall’s Directorial Debut in the First Passing Trailer

We're just weeks away from the premiere of the next film in the V/H/S franchise, Shudder's V/H/S/94 and the first trailer is now here! Touting its directorial talent as the minds behind Ready or Not, The Night House, You're Next, The Night Comes For Us, and Knives and Skin, V/H/S/94 seems to know exactly what to say to get genre fans to turn their heads and pay attention, and that's before all the insane effects get shown off. The next entry in the found footage series will debut exclusively on Shudder on Wednesday, October 6. Check out the trailer below!

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO