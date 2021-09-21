CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a Glimpse of Rebecca Hall’s Directorial Debut in the First Passing Trailer

By Aurora Amidon
Paste Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1929, Nella Larsen’s Passing—a novel about a Black woman in the Harlem Renaissance in the late 1920s who discovers that her estranged friend has been attempting to pass as white in order to be accepted by her husband—was released. A century later, it has maintained a position as a popular work in academic circles with regards to racial theory. And this year, it’s finally getting the cinematic treatment from Rebecca Hall in her directorial debut.

PASSING | Trailer & Key Art Debut | Directed/Written by Rebecca Hall, Starring Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, Andre Holland, Bill Camp, Alexander Skarsgard and more

Written By | Rebecca HallBased on the novel by Nella Larsen. Produced By | Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Margot Hand, Rebecca Hall. Cast | Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Alexander Skarsgard. About | Adapted from the celebrated 1929 novel of the...
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

Netflix’s ‘Passing’ Trailer Tackles a Taboo Subject Still Relevant in 2021

Based on the book of the same name by Nella Larsen, Passing is an important film that I think may educate a lot of people. The term “passing” is one that has been around for decades. It’s a term that obviously means many things in the dictionary, but in the Black community it’s a term that often carries a very negative connotation. “Passing” is known in the Black community as the practice in which light-skinned African Americans choose to present themselves as white.
TV & VIDEOS
