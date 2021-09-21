Animal ordinance receives council approval; declawing language removed
SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council voted to revise and approve an animal ordinance on second reading with a 6-1 vote Monday. The proposed ordinance, which was approved by all councilors except Kristen Jennings on second reading, updates the city’s definition of animal cruelty for the first time in nearly seven decades. It also makes changes to sections of the code regarding aggressive and vicious animals and animals at-large.www.thesheridanpress.com
