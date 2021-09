The FBI has released a "flash alert" warning of the dangers posed by an aggressive ransomware gang known as OnePercent Group. After gaining access to corporate networks, encrypting files and stealing sensitive data, OnePercent contacts the company via phone calls, demanding a ransom to decrypt files. The FBI says OnePecent will "persistently demand to speak with a victim company’s designated negotiator," threatening to publish the stolen data. Like most ransomware attackers, OnePercent, which has been hitting U.S. companies since November, gains access to systems via emails with genuine-looking Word or Excel attachments. If the recipient opens the attachment, ransomware is unleashed on the network.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO