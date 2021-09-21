CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Horoscope: September 22, 2021

 7 days ago

Mercury clashes with Pluto at 9:12 AM, which may reveal important information or find us having course-altering conversations. The sun enters air sign Libra at 3:21 PM, marking the equinox: A new season is here, and the sun in Libra encourages us to appreciate the beauty of the world, and encourages thoughtful interaction. The moon in fire sign Aries connects with lucky Jupiter at 7:42 PM, creating an expansive atmosphere, though intense emotions may arise as the moon clashes with powerful Pluto at 9:37 PM. The moon opposes chatty Mercury at 10:05 PM, kicking up communication.

