Falcons sign veteran punter Dustin Colquitt

The Atlanta Falcons had a nice run going in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but a three-point deficit quickly ballooned into a 23-point loss after numerous miscues. Among those costly plays were two shanked punts by Cameron Nizialek. The Falcons signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Colquitt, 39, is a two-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion. He’s been in the league since 2005 when he was drafted in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs. Colquitt spent 15 seasons in Kansas City before playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.