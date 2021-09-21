CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At UN, Biden pledges new era of ‘relentless diplomacy’ to tackle global challenges

By UN Photo/Cia Pak
UN News Centre
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his inaugural address to the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN, United States President Joseph Biden on Tuesday called for a new era of global unity against the compounding crises of COVID-19, climate change and insecurity. “Simply put, we stand…at an inflection point in history”, he said....

news.un.org

The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Biden declares ‘new era’ of U.S. diplomacy in U.N. speech

President Joe Biden declared Tuesday the world is at an “inflection point in history,” urging countries to join forces to tackle threats such as climate change, pandemics and corruption — or else risk failing in ways that “will reverberate for generations.”. Having ended a 20-year-long, “relentless” war in Afghanistan, Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Joe Biden’s promise of ‘relentless diplomacy’ looks seriously hypocritical from outside the UN

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Joe Biden promised an era where the US would channel its considerable power towards diplomacy and human rights rather than militarism and force. But his administration’s actions towards Haitians at the border are one sign that this promise could all just be empty grandstanding, an attempt to get ahead of the historians.“We’ve ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan,” he told the assembled heads of state. “And as we close this period of relentless war, we’re opening a new era of relentless diplomacy.”This new era would see the US rally the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Biden says US is closing era of ‘relentless war’ in speech to UN

Joe Biden believes the US is closing a period of “relentless war” and opening one of “relentless diplomacy” after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. During a speech at the UN General Assembly, the president also suggested nations should look for new ways to “renew and defend democracy”. “We’ve ended...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Biden to announce 'good news' on $100 billion UN climate fund

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce "good news" on addressing a shortfall in a $100 billion global climate fund, a UN official said Monday following a closed-door meeting between countries on the sidelines of the general assembly. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations with climate adaptation, but there is currently around a $20 billion shortfall.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US senators warn Brazil's Bolsonaro on democracy

Top senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party warned Tuesday that the US relationship with Brazil would be at risk if President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect democratic norms in October 2022 elections. The far-right leader, one of the leading international allies of Donald Trump, has warned that Brazil could see scenes reminiscent of the January 6 mob violence in Washington by supporters of the former US president's false claims of election fraud. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, four Democratic senators said that disruption in Brazil's democracy "would jeopardize the very foundation" of relations between the Western Hemisphere's two most populous nations. "We urge you to make clear that the United States supports Brazil's democratic institutions, and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences," said the senators including Dick Durbin, the chamber's number two Democrat, and Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
U.S. POLITICS
UN News Centre

Launch of the Global Framework for United Nations Support on Syria / Iraq Third Country National Returnees

Thousands of suspected foreign terrorist fighters and hundreds of children and their caregivers have been captured in Syria and Iraq by state armed forces and non-state armed groups and transferred to detention. Additionally, tens of thousands of foreign women, men and children fled or were displaced from areas once controlled by Da'esh.The protracted humanitarian situation in camps and detention facilities is not sustainable. Living conditions are poor, with the populations suffering from lack of adequate shelter, food, sanitation, education opportunities, healthcare, judicial processes, and prevailing insecurity and violence – all of which have been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their return is a matter of national and international priority, both from a humanitarian and a security perspective. To address these imperatives, some Member States have begun to bring their nationals home. In response, the UN has come together to support Member States by developing a Global Framework for UN Support on Syria/Iraq Third Country National Returnees (Global Framework).
WORLD
UN News Centre

UN Wraps Annual Leaders Meeting with Appeals For Peace Climate Action and Global Cooperation

Leaders appealed for peace, climate action and international cooperation as the United Nations General Assembly's annual general debate came to a close. Kicked off with a performance by global sensation BTS supporting the United Nations, the high-level week heard from scores of leaders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, security threats, climate change and more. Top-level officials also met on racial justice, food security and the situation in Afghanistan. Held from 21 to 27 September, this year's general debate was conducted both in person and virtually because of the pandemic.
FOOD & DRINKS
