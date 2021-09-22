Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected to douse New Jersey by Thursday

New Jersey residents should be prepared for the possibility of heavy rain in the state by Thursday.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that the storms are expected to produce heavy rain and thunder and lightning.

Some rain will develop by tonight, but the bulk of the heavy rain will be Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Tuesday’s overnight hours will see an increase of clouds, with some rain. Overnight lows will be around 68 degrees.

Wednesday will see cloudy skies with the occasional rain shower. Curren says that humidity will increase, with high temperatures around 76 degrees. Wednesday night will continue to see clouds, with rain late at night. Overnight lows will be around 71 degrees.

Thursday will start off with rain showers in the morning, followed by scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon. Heavy rain is expected. High temperatures will be around 77 degrees. The rain will continue into the night with lows around 66 degrees.

Friday has the possibility to see some rain in the morning. But Curren says that he believes the rain will end by the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 72 degrees.

The weekend is shaping up to be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low- to mid-70s. The following week is expected to remain mostly dry and mild.