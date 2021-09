Two first half goals by the Wellsboro Varsity Girls Soccer team was enough as they held on to beat Towanda 2-1 on Thursday, September 23. "We were very happy with how the girls played hard all game and never let up," said head coach Jorge Taboada. "They played great possession soccer and put together some great runs and passing plays. Defense did a great job limiting scoring opportunities. It was very tough to see Lindsey get hurt early, but Kate and Molly came on and played excellent. Jordyn as always was a force in the middle of the field all game long."

WELLSBORO, PA