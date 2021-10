College football is entering week 4. There are always things to watch every week of the season. Here are 5 things to watch in college football week 4. One of the best games of the weekend features Notre Dame and Wisconsin at Soldier Field. Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan will have a chance to beat his old team when the two teams meet. Coan has led Notre Dame to a 3-0 record, but things haven’t looked pretty. They have struggled to move the ball consistently in all three games and will have to be more physical than Wisconsin. A win against a solid Badgers team will do a lot for the momentum of this team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO