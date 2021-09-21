Bears fall short against Ducks
The La Vernia Bears dropped to 1-3 on the season with a road loss to the Taylor Ducks by a score of 18-14 on Friday night in Taylor. The Bears originally had a home matchup scheduled for last Friday night with Legacy Prep out of San Antonio; however, Legacy Prep was forced to cancel and the La Vernia athletics department scrambled to find a replacement game. That search led them to Taylor, to take part in the Ducks’ Homecoming contest.www.wilsoncountynews.com
