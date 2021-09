Dylan Turk is the special projects editor of architecture and design at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the co-founder of KIN, a creative advisory company in Northwest Arkansas. Turk is working to cultivate the region’s art ecosystem by integrating more creativity into the way art is experienced and by forging connections between emerging and established artists, art professionals and collectors. It’s in those connections that Turk sees boundless opportunity to democratize access to the transformative potential of art, and to foster an art economy that’s ripe for development. For Turk, art is the way we can truly see ourselves and recognize in those reflections that we — all of us — belong. The curator’s work on the intersection of art, social and economic advancement can be seen at Crystal Bridges’ forthcoming Architecture at Home exhibition (opening in May 2022) and at the recent KIN Art Club show of Katherine Strause’s painting.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO