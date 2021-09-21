JANELLE BARNETT

The loving wife and helpmate of Joseph W. Barnett passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, from congestive heart failure. Janelle was born on Oct. 5, 1929, to Harland Stiff and Erline Townsend Stiff in Bozeman, Mont.. Janelle graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1948 and attended MSU long enough to meet the love of her life. Janelle and Joe were married on Sept. 1, 1949, in the First Baptist Church of Bozeman. Throughout their 72 years of marriage, they lived mostly in the Bozeman/Belgrade area. They also lived in San Antonio, Texas, and Japan while Joe served in the United States Air Force.