Autumn 2021 officially begins in Spain on Wednesday, September 22, at 21.21 Spanish peninsular time (20.21 in the Canary Islands). Why will he do it at that moment?. The start of the station is marked by the autumn equinox, that is, the time when the Earth is in a position in which its two poles are at the same distance from the sun. On that day the Sun is born exactly by the East point and sets exactly by the west point.