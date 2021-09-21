Momentum Continues Mounting for Green Bonds, GRNB

Among the various investment factors, many investors already know that growth, value, low volatility, and others are not constrained by market capitalization. For some unknowing investors, the quality factor may appear to be the exception. After all, quality stocks often pay dividends, are highly profitable, buy back stocks, have low debt burdens and high return on equity, and boast other positive traits. Those characteristics are often associated with large-cap fare and aren’t always common with small-cap stocks. What’s more, it’s hard to find small-caps that possess all of those traits.

