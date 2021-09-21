CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Momentum Continues Mounting for Green Bonds, GRNB

Cover picture for the articleInvestors doubting that the fixed income landscape is ripe for evolution and fresh concepts need not look any further than the VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEArca: GRNB). When GRNB came to market four and a half years ago, some investors didn’t even know what green bonds were. However, since the VanEck exchange traded fund debuted, ETF users increasingly clamored for the marriage of bonds and green investing principles, making GRNB one of the forefathers of this space. Those are nice feathers in GRNB’s cap, but the fund is backed by increasingly compelling fundamentals in the green bond market, including rising issuance.

