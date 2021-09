Picture the New York scene: two women, one based in Brooklyn and one who’s flown in from Houston, walk into a restaurant. Waiting for tables, Ashley Oswald, whose young daughter has just started school, and Eefje Sarah Dierickx, who has a swimwear label, get to talking. They discuss their shared love of fashion and their affinity for outerwear. After the duo’s initial meeting in early 2019, they keep in touch. Over time, and a plethora of pandemic-induced Zoom calls, they develop the concept for a limited-run coat label, one with hybrid transseasonal elements, that can be worn myriad ways and extend the possibilities of a woman’s wardrobe.

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO