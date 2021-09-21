Hays County reports four COVID-related fatalities; 75 additional recoveries
HAYS COUNTY COURTHOUSE, TX – Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) reports four COVID-related fatalities: a Kyle man in his 60s, a Kyle man in his 40s, a San Marcos woman in her 90s, and a Wimberley man in his 60s. The department also reports 73 new lab-confirmed cases along with five (5) new hospitalizations and six (6) new hospital discharges. There are 75 additional persons considered recovered.smcorridornews.com
