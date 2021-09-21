2021 Watseka Powder Puff

Watseka High School celebrated homecoming. Festivities kicked off with the annual Powder Puff football game. The teams are made up of girls from each class and they are coached by the boys. The first game pitted the freshmen versus the seniors. Seniors shut out the freshmen 30-0. The sophomores and the juniors took the field next. The sophomores won that matchup in a low scoring affair 6-0. In the finale the seniors played against the sophomores for the title. The seniors led late 8-0. The sophomores were able to score but were unable to tie the game getting turned back by the seniors on the two point conversion. The upperclassman would not be denied scoring again with just about a minute left in regulation. The sophomores would not be able to make up the deficit. The final score was seniors 14, sophomores 6.