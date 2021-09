When Danny Killion was younger, he robbed from banks, but when he went to prison, he discovered that he could use his creative talents to make money. “So I started working around here and had construction jobs and stuff like that that I hated, but I would go along the rivers after work and I would find all this cool wood. And because I got heavily involved in art projects when I was in prison, this was kind of my saving grace,” said Killion, now the owner of Weathered Wood.

