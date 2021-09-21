CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AIMS International awards Hugo Loyola 2021 Safety Award

By IPM News
inparkmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAIMS International named Hugo Loyola recipient of the 2021 AIMS International Safety Award. With safety as the industry’s number one concern for guests and employees worldwide, efforts in improving safety are shown in many forms: the design and implementation of new products and technology, the development of safety education programs and training, and by exemplary leadership in influencing others. Presented annually, the safety award is bestowed upon the individual or organization that demonstrates leadership, innovation and foresight in improving safety in the amusement industry.

www.inparkmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockproducts.com

McDougal Named James M. Christie Safety & Health Award Winner

The National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) announced Chad McDougal, director of safety and health at Vulcan Materials Co., as the winner of the 2021 James M. Christie Safety & Health Professional of the Year. McDougal participates in NSSGA’s Safety and Health Committee, as well as NSSGA’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Lloyd Hobbs Awarded Prestigious Roger Cyr Award for Outstanding Contributions to Rail Safety

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2021-- Operation Lifesaver (OL) Canada —a national non-profit organization dedicated to promoting rail safety—is pleased to announce that former educator, Lloyd Hobbs, is the recipient of its prestigious 2020 Roger Cyr Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005003/en/. Operation Lifesaver (OL)...
TRAFFIC
roi-nj.com

BAC to award $1.25M to companies seeking to sell internationally

The New Jersey Business Action Center has been awarded $1.25 million in federal funds for the State Trade Expansion Program, an effort to support businesses looking to export goods. The state’s successful NJSTEP program has been awarded funding for nine consecutive years. This year’s funding is the largest in the...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Acrolinx Marketing Team Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2021 International Business Awards

Award-winning Acrolinx Marketing team uses their own AI and NLP powered technology to deliver results. Acrolinx, the AI-powered content improvement SaaS company that recently recorded record growth and customer retention, today announced it has received a Silver Stevie Award for Marketing Department of the Year. Uniquely, the Marketing Team was able to take advantage of the Acrolinx Platform to create its engaging marketing campaigns and content.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Translation#Spanish Language#Aims International#The Diversur Group#Happyland Fec#Iaapa#Acolap#Fmea#Safety Award#Ellis And Associates Inc#E A#Irt
Aviation Week

Gourdji Recognized With Air Safety Award

Henry Gourdji, the long-time International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) executive credited with starting and leading the expansion of the organization’s state-level safety oversight program, was named the 2021 recipient of the Laura Taber Barbour Air Safety Award. Gourdji, a former Transport... Gourdji Recognized With Air Safety Award is part of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
golfbusinessnews.com

Stewart Golf wins international business award

British golf trolley manufacturer Stewart Golf is celebrating yet another award, after picking up International Business of the Year at the inaugural SoGlos Gloucestershire Business Awards. CEO Mark Stewart, along with Production Manager Ash Hunt (himself a finalist in the Employee of the Year award), accepted the ward on behalf...
ECONOMY
Times Union

The Globee® Awards Issues Call for Entries for 2021 International Best in Business Awards

Now accepting business awards entries from Asia-Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle-East, Africa), Latin America (Mexico, the Caribbean & Central and South America), Canada, and USA. The Globee® Awards organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 International Best in Business Awards.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
South Ameriica
Bangor Daily News

Marshall awarded International Mrs. USA 1st Runner Up and Leadership Award

NEW YORK — Whitley Nabintu Marshall of Portland traveled to New York recently to compete in the International Ms. Pageant as International Ms. New England and model in three shows hosted by Beauty It’s Everywhere and Art & Beauty Magazine during New York Fashion Week. She modeled designs by Kween Kloset, The Parachute Goddess Project, and That’s My Dress. Additionally she competed in the USA Top Model competition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Asia Media

Economist Michela Giorcelli receives international excellence award

Michela Giorcelli, assistant professor of economics in the UCLA College, was selected as one of the two American economists to receive this year’s global economic affairs excellence award from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Giorcelli was recognized for her contributions to the field of economic history and innovation.
ECONOMY
wustl.edu

Sherraden receives Billups Award for international leadership

Michael Sherraden, the George Warren Brown Distinguished University Professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has received the 2021 James Billups International Social Development Leadership Award from the International Consortium for Social Development. In presenting the award, Manohar Pawar, consortium president, recognized Sherraden’s “distinguished contribution to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northcountynews.org

City of Red Bud is one of four to earn safety award

The City of Red Bud was among four IMUA-member municipalities recently presented a safety award at the first-ever joint annual conference of the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA), the Illinois Municipal Utilities Association (IMUA) and the Illinois Public Energy Agency (IPEA) held on Aug. 25 in Springfield. The award –...
RED BUD, IL
mybuckhannon.com

Aiming for the sky and beyond: WVU helps net $2 million NSF award to build international gravitational wave detection network

The hunt for more evidence of gravitational waves – ripples in spacetime formed by cataclysmic events in the distant universe – will be accelerated with a nearly $2 million National Science Foundation grant awarded to a West Virginia University scientist and her colleagues. Eberly Distinguished Professor of Physics and Astronomy...
ASTRONOMY
RiverBender.com

Laramie Cooley Joins Allen Insurance Group as a Licensed Agent

MARYVILLE - Lisa Allen, owner of Allen Insurance Group, LLC, is pleased to announce that Laramie Cooley has joined the Allen Insurance Group team as a Licensed Insurance Agent. Allen Insurance Group is located at 25 Professional Park Drive - Suite A Maryville, IL., 62062. Laramie comes to Allen Insurance Group with over 7 years of insurance and sales experience. Her experience and skills will increase the company’s capacity to meet the needs of the area customers as the company continues Continue Reading
MARYVILLE, IL
syr.edu

ECS Doctoral Students Win Research Awards; Aim to Improve Airport Industry

Parisa Sanaei and Michael Ammoury, civil and environmental engineering Ph.D. students in the College of Engineering and Computer Science, have been selected for graduate research awards from the Transportation Research Board’s Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP). The ACRP awards support research to improve the quality, reliability, safety and security of the United States airport industry.
SYRACUSE, NY
Sandusky Register

Ohio Turnpike lands major international award

GROTON TWP. — The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association recently honored six industry leaders with Toll Excellence Awards for their work on projects that pushed the tolling industry toward a more efficient, less congested and a better connected future. "I'm proud to share with customers that the Ohio Turnpike...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
inparkmagazine.com

WhiteWater appoints two new business development VPs

WhiteWater announced two new key hires in business development ahead of IAAPA Expo Europe in Barcelona, Sept. 28–30. Industry veteran Frank Good is assuming the position of Vice President, Business Development at Vantage, WhiteWater’s technology unit. Backed by WhiteWater’s 40 years of expertise in the water and theme park space,...
BUSINESS
caribbeantoday.com

Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Awarded 2021 Young Leaders In Travel ‘Pacesetter’ Award

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), parent company of the Caribbean’s leading luxury all-inclusive resort brands Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, accepted the 2021 ‘Pacesetter’ Award on September 17th, at the annual Young Leaders in Travel Council in Jamaica. Travel A.L.L.I.E.S Society, host of the event, presents this distinguished award each year to young trailblazers who prioritize integrity and dedication to the people they lead and serve, while guiding others to do the same.
LIFESTYLE
vt.edu

Drones for good: African Drone and Data Academy wins international humanitarian award

UNICEF’s African Drone and Data Academy has won the humanitarian and public safety award from the Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International. AUVSI, the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing unmanned systems and robotics, selected the Center for International Research, Education, and Development-managed drone academy for its commitment to developing drone technology to improve lives.
EDUCATION
Nevada Appeal

GOED awarded grant to help small businesses in international trade

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has been awarded a $250,000 grant to help small Nevada businesses enter and expand exports in the international marketplace. The money is funded through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. A spokesman for GOED’s International Division says Nevada small businesses participated...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy