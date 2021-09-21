AIMS International awards Hugo Loyola 2021 Safety Award

AIMS International named Hugo Loyola recipient of the 2021 AIMS International Safety Award. With safety as the industry’s number one concern for guests and employees worldwide, efforts in improving safety are shown in many forms: the design and implementation of new products and technology, the development of safety education programs and training, and by exemplary leadership in influencing others. Presented annually, the safety award is bestowed upon the individual or organization that demonstrates leadership, innovation and foresight in improving safety in the amusement industry.