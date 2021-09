We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Want to try your hand at smoked brisket this Labor Day weekend? Learn everything you need to know about making perfect BBQ brisket, courtesy of Burt Bakman, who would never call himself a pitmaster (but definitely is a pro).

