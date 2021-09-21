Democrats split over military aid to Israel

(Washington, DC)- – All four members of Iowa’s congressional delegation voted to send Israel a billion dollars for its Iron Dome missile-defense system. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks said on the House floor, “Israel has long been a key strategic ally for the United States. Our relationship is mutually beneficial, and it is important that we work to support them whenever we can.” A small group of House Democrats threatened to vote “no” on the bill that provides the money to keep the government running if this particular spending item was included, so House leadership removed it from that package — for a stand alone vote on the aide to Israel today (Thursday). Some Democrats argued the U-S should impose conditions on aid to Israel, to ensure conditions for Palestinians improve. The measure passed on 420 to nine vote.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO