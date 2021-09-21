Football ‘humbled’ in loss to Fresno State, players working through injuries
The Bruins were humbled Saturday, according to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. After an undefeated start to the season and achieving its highest ranking in nearly six years, No. 24 UCLA football (2-1) lost its first game of the 2021 campaign on Saturday to No. 22 Fresno State (3-1) in its final nonconference contest of the season. Following the loss, the Bruins fell 11 spots in the AP poll – their largest one-week drop within the rankings since 2015.”dailybruin.com
