CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Football ‘humbled’ in loss to Fresno State, players working through injuries

By Jon Christon
dailybruin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bruins were humbled Saturday, according to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. After an undefeated start to the season and achieving its highest ranking in nearly six years, No. 24 UCLA football (2-1) lost its first game of the 2021 campaign on Saturday to No. 22 Fresno State (3-1) in its final nonconference contest of the season. Following the loss, the Bruins fell 11 spots in the AP poll – their largest one-week drop within the rankings since 2015.”

dailybruin.com

Comments / 1

Related
dailybruin.com

UCLA football hopes to extend nonconference win streak with Fresno State victory

The last time the Bulldogs made the trip to Pasadena, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was making his first career start at the Rose Bowl for the Bruins. The quarterback said after Monday’s practice that he remembers the team didn’t play well that day, as the then-freshman racked up only 151 passing yards and had two interceptions on 10-of-24 throwing while losing 38-14 on Sept. 15, 2018.
PASADENA, CA
Riverside Press Enterprise

UCLA football cannot overlook Jake Haener, Fresno State

Coach Chip Kelly and No. 13 UCLA (2-0) have an opportunity to finish their 2021 nonconference slate with a third consecutive victory Saturday when the Bruins take on Fresno State at the Rose Bowl. A win would also help rewrite the nonconference struggles the Bruins faced under Kelly before this...
PASADENA, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA football narrowly falls to Fresno State in first loss of season

This post was updated Sept. 19 at 1:08 a.m. Pac-12 After Dark certainly lived up to its billing Saturday night. With the game ending at 11:30 p.m., No. 13 UCLA football (2-1) lost 40-37 to Fresno State (3-1), giving the Bruins their first loss of the season and their fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs. The game featured six lead changes – four of which came in the latter half of the fourth quarter – after the blue and gold entered the matchup with only one lead change in its first two contests.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
uclabruins.com

Bruin Rally Falls Short in 40-37 Loss to Fresno State

LOS ANGELES – No. 13 UCLA football dropped a late-game thriller to Fresno State, 40-37, at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Redshirt senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson connected with redshirt junior Kyle Philips for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the second capturing the lead for the Bruins (2-1) with 54 seconds remaining. On the next drive, Bulldog quarterback Jake Haener led his offense downfield to the game-winning touchdown: a 13-yard completion to Jalen Cropper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Gallery: UCLA football clinches 35-24 victory over Stanford Cardinal

Correction: The original version of this gallery incorrectly stated that Dorian Thompson-Robinson had 29 rushing yards over 18 attempts. In fact, he had 30 rushing yards on 16 attempts. This post was updated Sept. 26 at 10:49 p.m. Stanford players rush onto the field before kickoff. Though the Bruins ended...
STANFORD, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA football prevails over Stanford in 1st Pac-12 matchup of season

STANFORD – Seven days ago, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was limping on his final drive yet led his team down the field for a go-ahead touchdown to beat the Bruins. But a week later, in their Pac-12 opener on the road, it was senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, hurt and clutching his shoulder, who led the Bruins on a drive lasting nearly seven minutes to seal the game against the Cardinal.
STANFORD, CA
dailybruin.com

Five Things: UCLA vs. Stanford

In its first Pac-12 game of the season, No. 20 UCLA football (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) defeated Stanford (2-2, 0-1) by a final of 35-24. The Bruins jumped out to an early lead, and after allowing the Cardinal to get back into the game in the fourth quarter, they were able to shut the door with a 75-yard touchdown drive in the final frame. Here are the five main takeaways from UCLA’s second win over Stanford in the last 14 matchups between the two schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Ucla Bruins#American Football#Ap#Fresno State#Usc#Texas A M#Stanford#Cardinal
dailybruin.com

UCLA football offers condolences after death of Utah player Aaron Lowe

This post was updated Sept. 30 at 12:02 a.m. The Bruins may be off to their best start in the Chip Kelly era, but the fourth-year coach started Monday’s practice with his thoughts on a recent tragedy in college football. “I’d first like to say our thoughts and prayers are...
UTAH STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy