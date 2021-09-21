Football ‘humbled’ in loss to Fresno State, players working through injuries

This post was updated Sept. 19 at 1:08 a.m. Pac-12 After Dark certainly lived up to its billing Saturday night. With the game ending at 11:30 p.m., No. 13 UCLA football (2-1) lost 40-37 to Fresno State (3-1), giving the Bruins their first loss of the season and their fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs. The game featured six lead changes – four of which came in the latter half of the fourth quarter – after the blue and gold entered the matchup with only one lead change in its first two contests.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO