U.S. to donate an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to donate an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE to nations around the world, lifting the total the country is sharing to more than 1 billion doses, according to a source familiar with the plans. President Joe Biden...

