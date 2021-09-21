Can The Toyota GR Supra Shame The Mercedes-AMG C63 S In A Drag Race?

Mercedes-Benz wants to return the SL-Class to its motorsports roots, and it has entrusted the car's engineering development entirely to the AMG team to make it happen. The R232 SL arriving next year will strive to channel the racing roots of the storied W194 Gullwing SL, and we're promised it'll deliver more S (sport) and L (lightness). But we're also told it will ride on a wheelbase lengthened to accommodate rear seats, which certainly muddies the messaging. To help give us a taste of what the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL-Class will be like, the company invited us to ride along in a prototype undergoing final verification drives in the Rocky Mountains. "Our" car was one of a half-dozen brought in for a few weeks of final verification testing in hot-weather environs around Phoenix and at high altitudes in Colorado.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO