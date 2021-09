The 100th annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off October 4th (2021), 723 days since the conclusion of the 99th edition. Of course, that wasn't the intention. The 100th edition would have happened the following year just like it had the previous 98 times. However, as we know all too well, COVID-19 had other plans and left the Nut Club with no other choice but to push back the centennial event to this year. While COVID is still very much a part of our daily lives, for the time being, we have one weapon against it this year we didn't last year - vaccines. It's for that reason the Nut Club has decided to move forward with this year's Festival.

