Florida State

Soaring To New Heights – The Center for Hispanic Marketing Communication Scholarship Gala

capitalsoup.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancially support students when needed most and will. recognize dedicated faculty and contributing professionals. The Center for Hispanic Marketing Communication (CHMC) at Florida State University (FSU) will hold it’s annual gala on September 30th at 6:30 P.M. This year’s gala theme will be Soaring To New Heights and will be held virtually through Zoom. The gala raises funds to support the multifunction, career propelling programs offered by CHMC for Hispanic students at FSU.

