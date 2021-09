It might be a hard pill to swallow, but some couples are just better not being together, even if it seems like a perfect match at first. When you end a relationship, there are always going to be feelings of regret. You cared for them; you invested in them physically, mentally, emotionally, even financially. It’s completely normal to feel bad about it, but feeling regret over the ending of something doesn’t mean it was the wrong choice.

13 HOURS AGO