What Do John Blind Boone and Sheryl Crow Have In Common?

Country star, Alan Jackson has confirmed that he has the incurable neurological disease, Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT).The condition is inherited and the singer was diagnosed with it around a decade ago. CMT is known to affect balance and damage muscles and get gradually worse with time.Jackson talked to Today about living with the disease: “It’s not going to kill me. It’s not deadly.”Though he added that it has affected his ability to perform live because “it’s related to muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease”.The “Chattahoochee” singer added: “There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years. And it’s...

