About 700 teams of runners will tackle a 75-mile course from Omaha to Lincoln during Saturday’s Market to Market Relay. The race is in its 14th year. This will be the first year that 700 teams have signed up, said race director Ben Cohoon. Organizers expanded the field to 700 teams ahead of last year’s race. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, about half the teams opted not to participate, Cohoon said.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO