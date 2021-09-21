CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

All The Things You Need to Know About Online Tutoring

By KidsInTheHouse2
kidsinthehouse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main advantages of tutoring are that students are given much more attention and it is easier to track their progress. But it is only recently that online tutoring has gained more popularity. Hundreds of professionals – from English teachers to music tutors – practice these lessons. Along with the general demand for private lessons, the number of teachers who are ready to work online has increased: they conduct lessons via video communication and advise students in messengers. Finding students for tutoring on the Internet is much easier than in real life, which means that there is a lot of opportunities.

www.kidsinthehouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Tutoring#Tutors#Online Education
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube

Comments / 0

Community Policy