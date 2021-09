At the 2020 Cleveland Boat Show, just before the pandemic struck, big changes were already afoot in the industry. “I brought a huge lawn into the Cleveland Boat Show in 2020 so that people could stand around and play cornhole and relax, people could sit around a picnic table and drink beer and kids could run around,” said Michelle Burke, president of the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association. “In fact, to me it’s all part of the experience people are having. Entertaining people, educating people, inspiring people and connecting with people.”

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 1 DAY AGO