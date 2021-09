VICTORIA — About 100 members of the Victoria community gathered recently to discusses the future of an iconic building for the city — the Victoria St. John's Rest Home. The facility has been closed for many years and passed through a series of out-of-state owners, with many doing little to maintain the building, now in a dilapidated state, with mold and water damage visible throughout the building, courtyards that now resemble small forests and a quickly deteriorating flat roof.

