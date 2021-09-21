Joel Makovicka: Potentially painful back condition not uncommon among college football players

Back pain is a common problem that many of us will experience at some point in our lives. Although it is much less prevalent in a younger, more athletic population, some young athletes will suffer one such condition from early in their careers. This condition is known as spondylolysis in athletes who participate in sports that create a high amount of stress through the spine, including football. For example, reporting in the American Journal of Sports Medicine shows that up to 15% of college football players may have a degree of spondylolysis.