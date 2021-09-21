Explainer: Why investigators are still probing Takata air bag inflators

The Takata airbags saga has gone on for years now after defective inflators were found to be responsible for a number of serious injuries and deaths. The resulting recall became the largest in history, covering roughly six million vehicles across a number of automakers. Ford settled the Takata airbags consumer lawsuit over three years ago but has issued two additional recalls just this year encompassing millions more vehicles, and now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a new probe into the problem, according to Reuters.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO