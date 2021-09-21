CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

ConocoPhillips bets $23 billion on U.S. shale oil as rivals retreat

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (Reuters) – ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan Lance on Monday doubled down on U.S. shale and the world’s continued demand for oil with his second blockbuster acquisition in less than a year. His $9.5 billion purchase of Royal Dutch Shell’s West Texas properties, nine months after closing a $13.3 billion...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.47 to $75.45 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.44 to $79.53 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.22 a gallon. October heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. October natural gas rose 57 cents $5.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show an unexpected weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 4.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24, defying most expectations for a decline, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed inventory increases of nearly 3.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged up by 359,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 4.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a supply climb of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 2.2 million-barrel decline for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.40 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $75.29 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Shale#Conocophillips#Oil Company#Reuters#Royal Dutch Shell#Concho Resources#Shell#Bp#Chevron#Exxon Mobil#European#Dutch
oilandgas360.com

Oil will climb to $90 by year-end: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its forecast for global crude oil prices to reach $90 per barrel by the end of this year, up from $80, due to supply disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico and signs of strengthening demand. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed $1.39 at $79.48 per...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Natural gas prices soar most since last winter

Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Gas for October delivery gained 11 percent , the biggest daily jump since February, settling at $5.706 per million...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports increases in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24. That defied expectations for an average decline of 4.5 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 4.1 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 200,000 barrels for gasoline supplies and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast a supply increase of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 2.2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 200,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices extended earlier declines following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was down 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $74.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $75.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a nearly 3-year high; natural-gas futures up 11%

Oil futures climbed Monday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost three years. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, rallied back to their highest level since February 2014. "Both oil and natural gas are expected to continue higher in the months ahead as fundamentals decidedly favor the bulls right now, while momentum and technicals both point to higher prices in the near to medium term," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. U.S. crude inventories have fallen sharply in recent weeks due to the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on energy operations in the Gulf Coast region. For natural gas,...
TRAFFIC
San Francisco Chronicle

U.S. hands Big Oil $20 billion a year to spew greenhouse gases. Congress needs to cut off the tap

Each year, Big Oil receives more than $20.5 billion a year in federal and state subsidies. Many of these subsidies are holdovers from another century, enacted when the industry was first getting on its feet. One of the largest, a tax deduction for drilling oil wells, dates to 1913. Then there’s the tar sands loophole, which gives a tax break to companies that import or produce tar sands oil, which is one of the dirtiest fuels on Earth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Why OPEC+ is likely to keep its plan to boost oil output

Major oil producers are expected to keep their current oil agreement in place when they meet on Monday, gradually raising production, but analysts say they're likely to see increasing pressure to boost output even more with crude prices at their highest in almost three years and energy shortages in Europe and Asia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tidewater News

Oil Prices Can Rise to $90, Goldman Sachs Says. Here’s Why.

Goldman Sachs has raised its oil value forecast to $90 a barrel because it mentioned Hurricane Ida ought to show to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.”. The financial institution’s analysts mentioned the hurricane, which has hit oil output, has greater than offset the ramp-up in OPEC+ manufacturing since July. They added that the worldwide oil supply-demand deficit is bigger than they anticipated, with the restoration in demand from the Delta coronavirus variant’s impression sooner than anticipated.
TRAFFIC
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices move sideways as crude oil makes run at 2021 high

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price has declined 0.7 cents per gallon from a week ago to $3.17 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 3.8 cents from a month ago and $1.00 per gallon higher than … Continue reading "Gas prices move sideways as crude oil makes run at 2021 high" The post Gas prices move sideways as crude oil makes run at 2021 high appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Reuters

World to reach peak oil demand before 2030 - TotalEnergies

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Global oil demand is expected to peak before 2030, earlier than previously projected, TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) forecast on Monday. The French oil major - which had previously forecast the peak happening around 2030, rather than before - said its business was now working on the assumption that global consumption would start declining before the end of the decade.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy