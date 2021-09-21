CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial intelligence changing how companies handle HR. But do robots care about your civil rights? | Opinion

By Keith E. Sonderling
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 86% of major U.S. corporations predicting that artificial intelligence will become a “mainstream technology” at their company this year, management-by-algorithm is no longer the stuff of science fiction. AI already has transformed the way workers are recruited, hired, trained, evaluated and even fired. One recent study found that 83%...

Voice of America

UN Rights Chief Calls for Moratorium on Artificial Intelligence Systems

GENEVA - The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, is calling for a moratorium on the sale and use of artificial intelligence systems, which she says pose a serious risk to human rights. The High Commissioner's report, which will be submitted to the U.N. human rights council, provides...
TECHNOLOGY
eWeek

Elon is Right, AI is Hard: Five Pitfalls to Avoid in Artificial Intelligence

During the recent Tesla AI Day event, Elon Musk said he discourages “machine learning, because it is really difficult. Unless you have to use machine learning, don’t do it.”. Well, Musk may be right in his assessment, because machine learning is quite difficult to implement. Most companies desire the benefits...
ENGINEERING
apppicker.com

How Artificial Intelligence Impacts Business

In the digital age of today, every business relies on technology in one form or another. While many take it for granted, entrepreneurial ventures depend on it more than people realize. Artificial intelligence or AI is one example of tech that many organizations have begun adopting due to its ability to drive down operational expenses, enhance efficiency, elevate the experience of consumers, and generate more revenue. In this piece, we’ll discuss how AI continues to change the way enterprises operate and its impact on business as a whole.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Robots#Productivity#Ups#Ai#Americans
unh.edu

Artificial Intelligence Disrupting Industries

Artificial intelligence (AI), now found in everyday products such as smart watches and cloud-based virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri, continues to transform the economy and our daily life. While advances in computer processing, algorithms, and access to technology have all allowed AI to disrupt a variety of industries, few have looked at the ethical implications of this recent transformation. Although privacy is one of the most frequently mentioned ethical challenges related to AI, programming biases, cybersecurity, displacement of workers due to automation, and stakeholder wellbeing are also emerging as major concerns. Shuili Du, associate professor of marketing at Paul College, along with colleague Chunyan Xie, professor of marketing at Western Norway University of Applied Sciences, explore the intersection of AI and ethics in their article, Paradoxes of Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Markets: Ethical Challenges and Opportunities, published in The Journal of Business Research in 2020.
SOFTWARE
theiet.org

How will artificial intelligence power the cities of tomorrow?

Achieving a decarbonised future will require efficiency-boosting measures that AI can help to identify and implement. Artificial intelligence is taking the stage as smart cities become not just an idea for the future, but a present reality. Advanced technologies are at the forefront of this change, driving valuable strategies and optimising the industry across all operations. These technologies are quickly becoming the solution for fulfilling smart city and clean city initiatives, as well as net-zero commitments.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

How Artificial Intelligence makes your phone better (video & podcast)

If you’ve been using smartphones for the past quinquennial or even more, you’ll understand exactly where this is coming from. I’m sorry, but if you’re on your first or second smartphone, you were already born into this to begin with. You see, going back in time all the way to...
CELL PHONES
thedailytexan.com

New robotics program focuses on ethics of artificial intelligence

Through a new program starting next fall, UT students will create the next generation of accessible robots designed for the average person. The new robotics program, called the Convergent, Responsible, Ethical A I Training Experience, won $3 million from the National Science Foundation. Students in the five-year graduate portfolio program will learn about the social impact of robotics and how to make robots accessible for service jobs and different environments, said Peter Stone, director of Texas Robotics, the department spearheading the program.
ENGINEERING
wraltechwire.com

Artificial intelligence startup in Raleigh has the smarts to be a billion dollar company

Editor’s note: This article is part of a multimedia series called “Tomorrow’s Unicorns: A look inside Raleigh’s $1B startup pipeline,” produced in conjunction with Innovate Raleigh. The series aims to spotlight some of the region’s homegrown startups tipped to hit the $1-billion valuation mark, thus becoming a so-called “unicorn” in the language of investors, in the not-so-distant future.
RALEIGH, NC
honknews.com

How Using Artificial Intelligence Empowers Financial Services

Financial institutions all around the globe are under tremendous pressure to enhance efficiency, cut expenses, and increase output while technology continues to develop at a fast rate. The financial-services sector, in particular, is in urgent need of a complete transformation away from conventional, age-old business structures on a worldwide scale right now.
MARKETS
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence may be set to reveal climate-change tipping points

Researchers are developing artificial intelligence that could assess climate change tipping points. The deep learning algorithm could act as an early warning system against runaway climate change. Chris Bauch, a professor of applied mathematics at the University of Waterloo, is co-author of a recent research paper reporting results on the...
SCIENCE
federalnewsnetwork.com

XAI: Explainable artificial intelligence

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Artificial intelligence is being added to many aspects of federal information technology programs. Claire Walsh, vice president of Engineering, and Henry Jia, Data Science lead at Excella, joined host...
SOFTWARE
techxplore.com

We need concrete protections from artificial intelligence threatening human rights

Events over the past few years have revealed several human rights violations associated with increasing advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Algorithms created to regulate speech online have censored speech ranging from religious content to sexual diversity. AI systems created to monitor illegal activities have been used to track and target human rights defenders. And algorithms have discriminated against Black people when they have been used to detect cancers or assess the flight risk of people accused of crimes. The list goes on.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Tips on How to Implement it

Markets and Markets expect the global AI in the manufacturing market to reach $16.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 57.2%. Manufacturing sector faces numerous challenges, including difficulties in forecasting demands, skilled worker shortage, and keeping the equipment up and running. Artificial intelligence technologies possess an unmatched ability to analyze large amounts of data, so it is only natural for manufacturers to adopt this technology. The manufacturing sector is ahead of other industries when it comes to data generation.
SOFTWARE
UN News Centre

Urgent action needed over artificial intelligence risks to human rights

States should place moratoriums on the sale and use of artificial intelligence (AI) systems until adequate safeguards are put in place, UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet said on Wednesday. Urgent action is needed as it can take time to assess and address the serious risks this technology poses to...
TECHNOLOGY
talentculture.com

How Digital Technology is Changing the Structure of HR

The Human Resources department is one of the essential departments in any company. It is responsible for a number of activities. Some of them include managing the staff, hiring and training new employees, and dealing with employment-related disputes. This department has evolved over the years due to digital technology. The...
TECHNOLOGY

