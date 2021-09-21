CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVPB Is Hiring A Part-Time Reporter/Audio Editor/Producer

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvpublic.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news team at West Virginia Public Broadcasting is seeking a part-time reporter/audio editor and producer. The candidate should have prior experience working in radio news and producing daily newscasts. Experience with audio editing software like Adobe Audition is a must. The schedule would vary but generally encompass weekdays and...

