WVPB Is Hiring A Part-Time Reporter/Audio Editor/Producer

Location: Austin, TX (preferred but not required) The 19th is hiring two Audience Engagement Producers to lead our social storytelling and audience development efforts across social platforms. The right person for this role follows gender, politics and policy news closely. You are adept at listening to audiences to discover trending topics and underreported stories alike, and will help our newsroom find relevant angles in those conversations. You know how to verify information in breaking news situations, and how to craft timely, credible information that meets readers where they are, from curated Twitter Moments to Instagram carousels. You know how to craft engaging social posts, and pitch (and sometimes write) conversational stories that serve our audience. You have a keen eye for shareable headlines and images (and ideally, solid SEO headlines). You know how to use analytics along with social trends to make audience-informed content programming decisions, in support of our growth and engagement goals. Most importantly: you will be one of the leading voices for our journalism and our mission with new audiences. The Audience Engagement Producers will report to the Audience Director.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO