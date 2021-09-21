CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richardson, TX

Optex Systems Announces $3.0 Million Order for Optical Assemblies

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has been awarded a $3.0 million order to be delivered over the next 12 months as part of a multi-year strategic supplier agreement with a domestic commercial manufacturer of premium optical devices. The products will be manufactured at the Applied Optics Center (AOC) Division of Optex Systems, Inc.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fernhill Corp Is Pleased To Announce the Relaunch of Its PerfectMine Website and Provide an Updated Product Roadmap for Its Crypto Mining OS Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Fernhill Corp. (OTC PINK:FERN) and its newly formed wholly owned subsidiary, Crypto Mining Corp, is pleased to announce the launch of a brand new, state of the art and user friendly website for its Crypto Mining Operating System, PerfectMine. PerfectMine.io,...
COMPUTERS
albuquerqueexpress.com

SOHM Receives Repeat New Order From Private Label Customer

SOHM also updates about new information and the new order. CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SHMN), generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories announced today that the Company has received a new repeat order for prescription skincare topical products in-line with its B2B strategy.
CHINO HILLS, CA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bergio International Expands Overseas Jewelry Manufacturing To Scale For Q4 & To Meet Ever-Growing Consumer Demand

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ('Bergio,' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry expands international jewelry manufacturing in Armenia to accommodate growing customer and market demand for Q4 scale. Bergio forecasts to at minimum double its year-to-date sales in the last quarter of the year, the 'Golden Quarter' in eCommerce.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Satellite Communication Market Expanding Rapidly

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88) (OTCQB:ATCLF) ('AdvanceTC' or the 'Company') explains about emerging market of Satellite Communications. The global satellite communication market was estimated at $56.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $99.58 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Richardson, TX
Business
City
Richardson, TX
albuquerqueexpress.com

Diamcor Announces Continued Progress on Growth Objectives

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that its Phase one upgrade objective, completed ahead of schedule, is demonstrating its ability to achieve the targeted 100% increase in processing volumes at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'). The upgrades are also expected to achieve the added benefit of reducing operating costs on a per ton basis through a reduction in plant consumables and maintenance. Further refinements are expected to continue over the coming weeks to ensure the full potential of these new upgrades is realized. The Company sees the completion of this initial phase as an important milestone which was required to enable it to achieve its long-term growth objectives. With Phase one complete, the focus will now be on advancing a larger Phase two upgrade, which is aimed at supporting the Company's additional growth plans.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Galaxy Next Generation's Recent New Hires Penetrate Into New Territories

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that its recent new hires are already making strong contributions pushing into new territories. Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Excutive Officer, commented,...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Snipp Interactive Inc. Executes Renewal Contracts with 4 Marquee Clients Worth USD $1.12MM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has executed renewal contracts with 4 current marquee clients worth USD $1.12MM. Apart from continuing to validate the successful use and deployment of the Company's proprietary SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform, these renewals and their respective use cases demonstrate the depth and breadth of the SnippCARE Platform and its underlying modular components:
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tego Cyber Inc. Provides Fiscal 2021 Year-End Business Update

Reports on successful beta testing of Tego Threat Intelligence Platform and rapid progress towards upcoming commercial launch. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optex Systems Announces#Optex Systems Holdings#Otcqb#Opxs#The Applied Optics Center#Optex Systems Inc#Aoc#Optex Systems Optex#Iso 9001 2015#Department Of Defense#Dod#Company#The U S Government#Sec
albuquerqueexpress.com

Apiture Named Platinum Winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards

Apiture recognized for its ability to build the banks and credit unions of the future. WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today is recognized as a Platinum Winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pressure BioSciences Announces Forward Integration Plans for Ultra Shear Technology Demonstration and Toll Manufacturing Partnerships on U.S. West and East Coasts

Company Flooded with Opportunities to Demo Breakthrough UST Nanoemulsion Benefits and Serve Toll Production Demand in Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Personal Care Applications. SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ('PBI' or the 'Company'), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

your-space promotes Venayak Saran Gupta as Chief Revenue Officer and appoints Shaunik Sachdev as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi (India), September 29 (ANI/PNN): Premier student housing brand, your-space has announced two major appointments in their top management. Venayak Saran Gupta, an ex-BCG consultant who joined the company as Head of GrowthBusiness in 2019, has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. He has overseen rapid growth in the...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Launches on eBay Featuring Hemp Skincare Line

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding in B2B e-commerce through eBay and will be launching its Skincare products on the platform. CBD Life Sciences Inc....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
albuquerqueexpress.com

Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Addition of the RG Investment Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition of the RG Investment Group led by Chad Brown, Managing Director. Chad Brown is Co-Founder and...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Optex Systems Announces Stock Repurchase Program

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has authorized a $1.0 million stock repurchase program, effective immediately. Karen Hawkins, CFO of Optex Systems Holdings...
MARKETS
oilcity.news

Fiber-optic internet provider announces $24 million expansion into Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Bluepeak, an internet provider that is a subsidiary of Missouri-based Clarity Telecom, LLC said in a press release Wednesday that it is planning to break ground on a new high-speed fiber-optic internet network in Casper. The project is expected to get underway in the first half of...
CASPER, WY
High Plains Journal

Million-dollar system improves peanut quality

The peanut industry is getting excited to learn what a new $1 million-plus peanut sheller at Texas A&M AgriLife Foundation Seed in Vernon will mean to improvements in seed production and marketability. Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas Peanut Producers will host a ribbon-cutting and unveiling ceremony at 3 p.m. Sept....
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

BitcoinVend Announces New Crypto Mobile Application Built on Fireblocks' Infrastructure

EDEN ISLAND, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / BitcoinVend has joined the likes of Revolut, Wirex, and PrimeTrust by leveraging the global industry standard for digital asset security, Fireblocks, for their crypto mobile application. Built on Fireblocks' MPC technology, BitcoinVend plans to enable users to securely access their...
CELL PHONES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Employee wellness platform Nova Benefits appoints Ankit Pandey as Head of Customer Success and Operations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Committed to improving employee wellbeing through health insurance, daily fitness, mental health counselling and wellness programs, Employee wellness platform Nova Benefits has announced the appointment of Ankit Pandey as Head of Customer SuccessOperations. Ankit will play a key role in overlooking endorsements, wellness, maintaining...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF)(FRA:C36) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') today announced the financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021. All amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Q1 2022 highlights. Total assets increased by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Murchison Announces $4,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) today announced that, subject to all regulatory approvals, it intends to raise $4,000,000 in a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement'), with the net proceeds directed towards drilling at the HPM nickel/copper/cobalt property in Eastern Quebec, working capital and administrative expenses.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy